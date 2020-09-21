The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is researching the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, and has likewise arrested a couple of individuals including Sushant’s better half Rhea Chakraborty, and her sibling Showik Chakraborty. Before this, Rhea always told NCB that she obtained drugs for Sushant, nonetheless, had denied using drugs for herself. Presently, a report in Republic expresses that Rhea Chakraborty split before the NCB on the 55th inquiry by the specialists, and conceded that she was undoubtedly devouring drugs.

As per a report in Republic, Rhea Chakraborty, during her cross-examination by the NCB specialist was resilent until 36 hours. Then, she broke on the 55th question by the NCB specialists when he inquired, ‘How good an actress are you?’ This question was the one that set up the best approach to get her to concede about expending drugs, which she had denied previously. Sourced educated Republic that the officials asked Rhea,“How good are you as an actress?” to which she replied, “I’m a very good actress.” The officers then told her that this wasn’t the time for her to be acting. The sourced also informed the news channel that the officers told Rhea, “Well, if you didn’t consume, you are a peddler which is a more serious offence.”

It was apparently after this that Rhea confessed to consuming drugs. Republic additionally detailed that Rhea said that she had been giving ‘tutored statements’ tied in with denying drug utilization.

In the interim, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB and is as of now stopped at the Byculla prison.