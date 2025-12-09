Rhea Chakraborty Impressing People With Her Clothing Brand Chapter 2 Drip Being Valued At Rs. 40 Crores, Read To Know More

Rhea Chakraborty, a name once associated with controversy, has emerged stronger than ever as a successful entrepreneur. After facing intense public scrutiny following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea has turned a new page in her life, marking the beginning of what she calls “Chapter 2.” Today, she is the proud owner of a clothing brand, Chapter 2 Drip, which has rapidly grown into a thriving business valued at an impressive ₹40 crore.

Rhea Chakraborty Is Owner of Clothing Brand

Rhea Chakraborty’s career took a sharp downturn after the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The media frenzy and public backlash led her to face a turbulent period both personally and professionally. While the pressure was overwhelming, Rhea continued to fight for her future, attempting to rebuild her shattered career amidst the chaos. However, it wasn’t just her acting career that took a hit. Rhea’s brother, Showik Chakraborty, who had been on the verge of a promising academic future, also faced setbacks.

Showik had scored an impressive 96% in the CAT exams and was about to begin his MBA journey at a prestigious institution when the legal troubles hit, effectively derailing his future plans. Yet, despite these challenges, Rhea’s resolve to move forward remained unbroken. It was during this challenging phase that Rhea came up with the idea for her clothing brand. Her podcast, Chapter 2, became a platform for her to heal and share her experiences with others.

Through these candid conversations, Rhea found inspiration from those who had faced similar struggles and emerged victorious. The podcast became a symbol of resilience, and from this inspiration, she decided to turn her passion for fashion into a thriving business. In August 2024, Rhea officially launched her brand, Chapter 2 Drip. The online store saw immediate success, gaining a loyal following for its stylish, modern designs that resonated with young, socially conscious individuals.

By June 2025, Rhea took the bold step of opening her first offline store in Bandra, Mumbai, despite initial hesitations about the high operational costs. The store’s opening marked the brand’s commitment to building a strong community, both online and offline. The success of Chapter 2 Drip was not a stroke of luck. Rhea and Showik put in relentless effort, dedicating themselves to ensuring the brand’s growth and sustainability. Their hard work paid off when they secured seed funding of ₹1 crore from retail magnates Kishore and Ashni Biyani. This investment propelled the brand’s valuation to a remarkable ₹40 crore, further cementing Rhea’s position as a formidable businesswoman.