Rhea Chakraborty Opened Up On Not Getting Work In Industry After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen as a gang leader in MTV’s Roadies XX season. She had suffered a lot after the death of her close friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of inciting the actor to suicide and also went to jail. Her brother Shovik Chakraborty also went through the same phase, and both were badly affected by this incident. And the actress has now spoken about this openly.

It has been said that the careers of both have come to a halt, and no one is giving them work. Rhea Chakraborty told one of the media houses that everything had stopped after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In 2020, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea and Shovik in a drug-related investigation related to Sushant’s death.

Recalling that time, the actress said, ‘When we went through that tragedy, we both lost our careers. I stopped getting any acting work, and Shovik, who had scored 96% in CAT and got admission in a reputed university, was arrested. By the time he came out, his first trimester was over. Along with this, his future plans including his MBA were also over.’

Rhea Chakraborty said that it had become almost impossible for Shovik to get a job in the corporate field. Because the media had surrounded him from all sides. She said that no one wanted to hire a person who had such a bad reputation in the media. However, both siblings did not give up and continued to fight back against their struggles and launched a clothing brand named Chapter 2 Drip.