It’s been a month since we lost the beautiful soul Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found hanging in his room on June 14, 2020, and the news shocked everyone to the core. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally made a social media post after his demise and it is a heartfelt one. In her post, she mentioned that she is still struggling to face her emotions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Chakraborty shared some happy pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a long caption. While mentioning that she is still struggling to face her emotions, Rhea wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.” Check out the pictures below:

Click here to check out the post directly on Instagram.

Rhea further mentioned that Sushant is in a much more peaceful place now. .“Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me,” read her note. Ending the note, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…. Eternally connected To infinity and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai police is still investing the matter and also requesting the public to trust in them in finding the truth.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande Finally Makes A Social Media Post On Sushant Singh Rajput’s One-Month Death Anniversary