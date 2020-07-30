New pages are being opened in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Many people have come out to state that the star was murdered and not killed by suicide. And Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filing an FIR against his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty only makes things more certain. After the FIR, Rhea made a petition to supreme court to move the investigation to Mumbai police as the FIR has been lodged with the Bihar Police. And now, Sushant’s family lawyer has come out to question Rhea why she changed her mind now.

In a recent interview with Republic TV, advocate Vikas Singh said, “Rhea going to SC puts the cat out of the bag, she herself said that let the CBI investigate the case and now she wants it to go back to Mumbai Police.” He also claimed that the only FIR in the case is in Patna. Vikas Singh said that there has to be an FIR before an investigation can start. He can be seen saying, “There was no case being registered in Mumbai, so there was no investigation going on, they were only doing an inquiry. The first FIR has been registered in this case in Patna.”

Vikas Singh also told PTI, “If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her.”