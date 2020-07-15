It’s been a month since we lost the beautiful soul Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found hanging in his room on June 14, 2020, and the news shocked everyone to the core. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has finally made a social media post after his demise and it is a heartfelt one. In her post, she mentioned that she is still struggling to face her emotions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea Chakraborty shared some happy pictures with Sushant Singh Rajput along with a long caption. While mentioning that she is still struggling to face her emotions, Rhea wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.” Check out the pictures below:

Rhea further mentioned that Sushant is in a much more peaceful place now. .“Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me,” read her note. Ending the note, Rhea Chakraborty wrote, “You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you…. Eternally connected To infinity and beyond.”

After Rhea’s post caught eyes, social media was flooded with reactions on her post for SSR. People are once again slamming her for not seeking justice for SSR. Here, check out some of the reactions of Twitterati on this:

She wrote a long paragraph for @itsSSR …But she didn't even mention #CBIforShushantSinghRajput a single time since his death however she is good in showing Fake Emotions…You Betrayed him #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/gbP8ZtoNai — Molen Sams 07 (@MolenSams) July 14, 2020

#RheaChakraborty written a emotional post about #shushantsingrajput .

Le public:- pic.twitter.com/gqCyyJ9K1s — P R I Y A N K A S I N G H 💫 (@Priyaankaa07) July 14, 2020

She wrote an emotional letter sitting kn Mahesh Bhatt's Lap#RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/NUodxhx64C — Namrata Tripathi (@nam__rata98) July 14, 2020

Just stop trying to cover up for your sins, the truth is that he is no more with us because of you and We all know you didn’t mean a single word #RheaChakraborty #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/ZlVYLwRfuZ — H (@HarshalSaxena) July 14, 2020

She write and emotional letter sitting with Mahesh Bhatt #RheaChakraborty pic.twitter.com/vIzkb7k94y — Priyanshuuu Sharmaa (@Afreetsayings) July 14, 2020

After 30 days #RheaChakraborty breaks her silence on #ShushantSinghRajput death.. I don't think her emotions are real.. She is fake.. Just try to cover up her sins.. Deep down everyone knows that this is happen somehow because of her.. 😑 pic.twitter.com/lAhbM6OFvU — Shreya Jain (@sanskari_kudii) July 14, 2020

#RheaChakraborty



Wish people express all this and much more when their dear ones are still alive & kicking !! Strangely most beautiful words flow in their absence. Life is a paradox! pic.twitter.com/SaQaEoNvan — ProfMKay🇮🇳 (@ProfMKay) July 14, 2020

