Every now and then we hear of a celebrity being trolled by netizens for some reason or the other. The harsh reality is that due to the popularity of social media, public figures are always under the radar of their followers. This time, the Bollywood celebrity who came under the scanner of aam junta is none other than Rhea Chakraborty.

Jalebi actress, Rhea Chakraborty got trolled mercilessly by netizens after she posted a bunch of cosy pictures with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. He celebrated his 70th birthday last week and among many wishes that flowed in for him, one of them came from Rhea herself.

She took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with a heartfelt note for her mentor. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm Sir , this is us – you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the “heart hitting ” fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you ❤️ 📸 credits – @suhritadas @poojab1972 🙏💕”





It didn’t take much time for shameless trolls to drop mean and rude comments under the Instagram post. Some users wrote filthy words for Rhea and Mahesh. While others compared the two with Bigg Boss 12 fame Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu. A few users made allegations that Rhea and Mahesh are having an affair or doing this to gain cheap publicity for their upcoming film Jalebi.

But Rhea slammed the shameless trolls in another Instagram post. She posted another picture with Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, “Tu kaun hain,Tera naam hain kya? Seeta bhi yahaan badnaam hui !” If the trolls can hurl muck and filth of their minds, which comes out of their depraved souls, then all our claims of having moved away from the dark ages are bogus. Hey guys, don’t you know you see the world AS YOU ARE, not AS IT IS !”.

Rhea is starring in the film Jalebi which is produced by Mukesh Bhatt and is going to release on 12 October. It also stars actor Varun Mitra in the lead role opposite Rhea.