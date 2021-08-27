Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and anchor Shibani Dandekar is celebrating her 41st birthday today. On this special day, Shibani’s boyfriend has wished her as well as her special friend Riya Chakraborty has also congratulated her on her birthday in a special way. Riya has shared a photo with Shibani on her Instagram account in which both are smiling looking at the camera.



Along with this photo, Riya wrote in the caption, ‘The woman who is on the right side has everything that a woman standing on the opposite side has always wanted, love kindness and bravery. On your birthday, all I want to say is that ‘everyone should pray for a friend like Shibani in their life’. Happy birthday to the most special girl in the world… I love you very much. Shibani and Riya are very good friends. You will remember that after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya had to stay in jail for a few days, at that time Shibani was the first who openly supported Riya and wrote a long post on her Instagram.





On Shibani’s birthday, Farhan Akhtar also shared a monochrome photo on his Instagram in which Shibani is seen lovingly sitting with Farhan. In this photo, both Farhan and Shibani are sitting on the stairs and Farhan is hugging Shibani from behind. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, ‘With all my heart… Happy Birthday, Shoe… Love you’. Many celebs including her sister Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor have congratulated Shibani on her birthday by commenting on Farhan’s post. At the same time, Shibani showed her new tattoo fans on Instagram Stories. This tattoo was made in the name of Farhan. Earlier, Shibani had said about marriage with Farhan that, to be honest, I will find out and then I will tell you. He also said that there is no such thing as of now.