With all the new updates coming in the Sushant Singh Rajput demise case, there are a few hypotheses, feelings, and individuals’ announcements claiming a certain something or the other. After SSR’s dad recorded a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and she prevented the charges from claiming abetment of self destruction, things got considerably murkier. Presently, news channel CNN News18 has got its hand on an ‘undated’ and an ‘unconfirmed’ video that shows Rhea discussing her ‘beau’ and alluding to her as a goon and herself as a greater goon. While she doesn’t take any names in the video, she is seen displaying how her sweetheart doesn’t realize that she has been utilizing him for her own benefits and causing her to do what she needs him to.

At a certain point while speaking, Rhea additionally says that there’s another ‘large’ man over her whom she can’t name. The video at that point gives her inquiring as to whether she is being recorded. While sharing their selective video and referencing that they don’t vouch for its credibility, the channel tweeted, “Alleged video of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral. In an undated and unverified video, Rhea can be heard calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’. ‘I can easily control him,’ says Rhea in the viral video.”

#BREAKING – Alleged video of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral.



In an undated and unverified video, Rhea can be heard calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’.



‘I can easily control him,’ says Rhea in the viral video.@prabhakarjourno with more details.#WhoKilledSushant pic.twitter.com/cMvcvq4Zzr — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 31, 2020

Rhea has been reserved under a few areas of the IPC including segments 341 (discipline for unfair restriction), 342 (discipline for unjust control), 380 (burglary in abiding house), 406 (discipline for criminal break of trust), 420 (Cheating and unscrupulously prompting conveyance of property) and 306 (abetment of self destruction).

She has moved Supreme Court to look for move of the FIR recorded from Patna to Mumbai. In the interim, both Mumbai and the Patna police keep on researching the case. Sushant Singh Rajput kicked the bucket on June 14. The Mumbai police said that he balanced himself to the roof fanatic of his loft at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.’