As we as a whole know, Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad, K Singh, documented a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to self destruction, and post the FIR, the Bihar Police arrived at Mumbai to examine the case. Post the FIR, Rhea Chakraborty recorded a video from an obscure area saying that albeit a ton of loathsome things have been said about her in the electronic media, in any case, she is certain that equity will win. Presently while the police have recorded articulations of Sushant’s companions, cook and others, in the most recent, Kajol Tyagi, who worked with Rhea Chakraborty in Jalebi, has blamed her for ‘faking despondency’ in the video discharged by her after Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad documented an abetment to self destruction argument against her and her family.

All things considered, after Rhea posted the video via social media, TV on-screen character Krissann Barretto composed on Instagram, “After he (Sushant) started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us !! All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she didn’t even let him talk to his family! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure! Satyamev jayate back at you!” And soon after Krissann’s comment, Kajol, who worked with Rhea in Jalebi said, “@krissannb I’m insanely proud of you for commenting I was part of jalebi before it went for the reshoot and shot with her for a couple of weeks and I remember Rhea oozing negativity. Literally. I mean in this video also keeping hands folded so that body language experts have a harder time? Well it’s evident she’s faking grief.”

In the most recent, when a senior IPS official Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai from Bihar to head the examination of Patna police, he was asked by the BMC authorities to isolate himself in the midst of the COVID 19 flare-up. Afterward, the DGP Of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey took to Twitter to share the photograph of Vinay Tiwari’s hand that had the stamp of ‘Isolated,’ and shared how BMC authorities ‘persuasively isolated’ the senior cop of Bihar. He wrote, “IPS officer Binay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPSMess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaw.”