Rhea Kapoor Shares Picture Of Sonam Kapoor Posing With Her Son, Vayu On Diwali; Check Out!

The bond between Anil Kapoor’s daughters- Rhea and Sonam is evident to one and all. The two keep sharing lovable pictures with each other. However, on the occasion of Diwali, producer Rhea won our hearts with a special snap.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea posted several pictures of Sonam and out of this bunch of photographs, one that caught attention was Sonam posing with her little bundle of joy, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the caption, the Aisha producer wrote, “And back to styling my number one with my best girls. Never looked happier, better and more like herself. Sonam Kapoor in Anamika Khanna and Re Ceremonial. Happy Diwali everyone.” In the image, Sonam can be seen holding Vayu in her arms. To cover his face, Rhea used heart-eye emoji. The mother-son duo is twinning as they are dressed up in white-colored ethnic outfits for the eve.

Let us tell you that earlier this week, Sonam and Rhea hosted a Diwali bash after three long years. The party became a talking point Many who’s who of Bollywood made their presence felt by reaching at Sonam and Rhea’s abode in style.

For the unknown, Sonam Kapoor is married to Anand Ahuja. The business tycoon runs a fashion label named Bhane and owns a sneaker brand VegNonVeg. The couple welcomes their first child in August this year.

Workwise, Sonam Kapoor is on a maternity break. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, alongwith Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She had a cameo in Netflix’s AK v/s AK. The actress will next appear in Shome Makhija’s film titled Blind.