A father & daughter pulling each other’s legs, is there anything cuter? Well, something similar happened with the father-daughter duo Anil & Rhea Kapoor. Anil’s wife Sunita was returning from a foreign trip & the actor took to social media and posted a love-filled message expressing how much he has missed his wife. Anil captioned a dapper picture of his which read as “A candid shot captured by #SurajVyas @suraj13, while I was messaging the love of my life @kapoor.sunita!! She’s coming home from Austria after 10 days tonight and I can’t tell you how long these days have been! #OldSchoolRomance.”

Take a look at the post:

Rhea immediately replied, “Dad you are the definition of extra.” This provoked laughter from Anand Ahuja, Anil’s son-in-law and Sonam Kapoor’s husband. He jumped in and enjoyed the show. He wrote “hahaha,” followed by a face-palm and ROFL emoticon.

In an interview, he revealed his equation with son in law, Anand Ahuja. He said that Anand is like a best friend to him and before relatives, they are pals. Anil was quoted as saying, “What father-in-law? From the beginning, I made it very clear to Anand that I was going to be his friend and not his father-in-law. So, the ice was melted even before it was frozen. Anand was a part of our family for a very long time. We are pals first, relatives later”.

On the professional front, Anil’s latest release Race 3 is hitting all the right chords at the box office. He will soon be seen along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanne Khan. The movie releases on August 3, 2018.