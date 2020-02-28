Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal To Get A Court Wedding In April; Other Wedding Celebrations To Follow Later

Share

Finding love in a person who accurately fits your definition of a ‘prince charming’ is not just a blessing from the seven heavens, but also a step towards finding your feet in the life’s most awaited journey called marriage.

But what if exchanging wows and making promises regarding love is with someone who doesn’t just understands you perfectly, but has also seen your craziest and most realistic of sides? One such couple who have been going strong with their undeniable love is that of actress Richa Chadha and her co-star Ali Fazal. Though media had their own speculations about the two co-stars dating since the release of their film ‘Fukrey’ in 2013, nothing was confirmed by either of them till sometime later in 2017.

Though speculations about their marriage have been making rounds in the media ever since, It was only recently when the rumours got some substantial truth to them with close sources confirming the inside details of the much awaited wedding. Where some confirmed that the couple will tie the knot in April, some opened about the venue hunting that the couple have been doing for their sacred ceremony.

With different details flooding the media now, a final and elating statement was all that the public needed. So when Richa and Ali’s teams came forward on their own accord and released a joint statement on behalf of the couple, the whole media was filled with excitement. “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated”, read the statement.

A source close to Pinkvilla said, “Richa and Ali have in their mind the kind of wedding they are looking at. Together with the planners, the couple is constantly trying to up the quirk element. Because both of them have bonded with Mumbai deeply, they are looking for venues from where there’s a great view of the sea. Some even recommended a cruise wedding to them and that’s an idea they are toying with too. Boat restaurants are in the new fad in Mumbai and Ali and Richa are exploding their options before settling in for a final location.”