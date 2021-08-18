Richa Chadha goes over Bollywood’s ‘dark side’, narrates how struggling actors are misled.

Bollywood star Richa Chadha, known for her outspoken personality, recently penned down the reality of the “imaginary” Bollywood. The Madam Chief Minister actress Richa Chadha on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a write-up, exposing the detrimental things in the film industry one can be fooled into doing.

Without taking names, Richa Chadha described her experience when she was naive and people would take advantage of that. “‘Bollywood’, an imaginary address between Bandra and Goregaon. Here when people need you to do something detrimental to you/your health/your career, they’ll tell you how good it is for you and be confident that you’ll believe them. I used to believe them when I was naive,” she wrote.

Richa Chadha also called out the hypocrisy of some “press peeps” in their approach towards nepotism in the industry.

“Some press peeps will write long pieces about how nepotism ruins the industry while creepily following every pre-pubescent with a famous last name, and dismissing any self-made professional in their mediocre writing, on the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’,” she said.

Richa ended her post with a statement, much more in the form of a warning. “Must reform faster, if it has to survive the onslaught of OTT, VR, and everything in the future. Plz smell the coffee,” she signed off.

On the work front, in March 2021, Bollywood star Richa Chadha and her rumored beau Ali Fazal announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, Girls Will Be Girls, is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

The upcoming movie is set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India and will follow the story of a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come of age.

Crawling Angel’s Sanjay Gulati and Pooja Chauhan and Dolce Vita’s Claire Chassagne will produce alongside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. On the acting front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will once again share sliver screen space in Fukrey 3.