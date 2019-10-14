Richa Chadha Reveals About Facing Casting Couch ‘ Have Manage To Bypass It But Surely Lost Many Projects’

Share

Tweet

Pin 172 shares

Richa Chadha is possibly one of the most talented and outspoken actresses in Bollywood. The actress shared her thoughts on matters of casting couch recently in an exclusive interview. Richa Chadha has faced casting couch in the industry “a couple of times”, but she says she never chose that route even if it would have made life easier for her.

In her recent exclusive interview, Fukrey actress, reveals the several ills of the society she has battled over a couple of years. She not only called out people for making sexual moves on her but also reveals how she has been offered ridiculous roles – whether it was the character of Hrithik Roshan’s mother in Agneepath or getting scripts filled with abuses.

About facing casting couch, She mentions, “A couple of times I did not get it. I was very young and stupid. Once a man came to me and said ‘we should have dinner suggestively’ but I was too naive to understand and I said I have already had dinner.’ and then he insisted. It has happened to me even after I got established as an actor. If you are an established actor and the person opposite you, who is making advances, who has power in the industry. Given the outcome of #MeToo or what is happening today, this is stuff we have to navigate every day. I have managed to bypass it. I am sure I have lost the project because of this but doesn’t matter.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2geWJNDn-3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In her previous interviews, Richa said: “It is something that women and men, who want to get into the business, must know – I have only got roles based auditions or if somebody has seen a film of mine and I have been cast again. It is like taking the stairs as opposed to taking the elevator, but it’s possible”

On being questioned about whether she has faced instances of casting couch, Richa said: “Oh yes, absolutely, a couple of times. I have felt like they were low rung, idiotic morons. Although, I was just starting and it would have made my life easier that is not the path I will ever choose because I feel this is an art form and there has to be some amount of purity in it.”