Richa Chadha To Make Her International Debut Soon With This Film As Lead Actress, Read To Know More!!

There is a big news for the fans of Richa Chadha. Richa Chadha is back to work after marrying her long time boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. We know Ali Fazal is an international name and he has worked in Bollywood to Hollywood but you will be surprised to know that now his wife and actress Richa Chadha will be seen working in Indo-British films. Let us tell you that Richa Chadha is going to make her international debut soon. According to media reports, Richa has been offered an Indo-British film. According to the information received, the actress will be seen playing the lead role in this film. It is said that the film will be directed by a British director. However, the film is still in its initial stage.

Richa Chadha

Richa is very excited about her first international film. Richa Chadha said during a media interaction, ‘I cannot say much about the film right now. But I have read the script and I have said yes to this film. I really liked the story of the film. I am liking my character in it’. At the same time, Richa said that it is heartening to see that Indian actors are now being given good roles in international films.

Richa Chadha

Let us tell you, this will be Richa Chadha’s first international film. She will be seen in the lead role in this film. Significantly, earlier Richa Chadha had worked in the film ‘Love Sonia’. It was produced by David Womark and directed by Tabrez Noorani. Apart from this, Richa Chadha has won the hearts of the audience with her acting in the films ‘Masaan’ and ‘Fukrey’.