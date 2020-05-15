Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30. Since Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been sharing pictures of the late superstar recalling his fond memories. On May 12, Riddhima took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration in the presence of the former and also shared a rare old throwback picture with dad Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima, who couldn’t attend her father’s last rites due to lockdown is in Mumbai with her mother, Neetu and brother, Ranbir. On May 14, 2020, Riddhima took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen family picture. In the picture, we can see Riddhima happily posing with her late father, Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima’s daughter, Samara Sahni were also seen in the picture. Atop the picture, Riddhima wrote, “We are family.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not join her father’s last rituals due to lockdown restrictions as she lives in Delhi. But as soon as she arrived in Mumbai, Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, on May 3, organised a prayer meet for the veteran actor at their home. A photo from the meet went viral on the internet in which Ranbir and Neetu were seen getting clicked with Rishi Kapoor’s picture.

After Rishi ji’s death, his wife, Neetu Kapoor had posted a family statement on her Instagram handle. She had revealed how Rishi ji was jovial throughout the two years of his treatment.

Her note could be read as “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after battling leukemia for two years. The Kapoor family was surrounded by immediate family members and Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others for the funeral.