Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was extremely unwell. But in a shocking turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. It came as a shocking news as yesterday we had seen the death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment.

The actor came back in September last year and has been keeping ill. The final rites of the veteran star have taken place now and there were many from the industry present there. Rishi Kapoor’s Final Rites Done In Presence Of Ranbir Kapoor. While his daughter, Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni coulnt join the prayer and rites. She lives in Delhi with her husband and daughter. Soon after the shocking news, she flew to Mumbai with all the government permission amidst lockdown. And now, she took her Insta to share some throwback pictures. Have a look:

After the death of the actor, Riddhima had shared a heartfelt note on her father’s demise. Expressing how she will miss facetiming his father everyday she wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever” Take a look at the post now:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_mQ6kNnTBO/

While remembering Rishi, Ridhhima’s husband, Bharat also shared some family photos and captioned it as, “Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.” Well we hope the family is doing fine. Have a look: