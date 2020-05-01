Another day, another loss. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor ‘s demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The actor was hospitalised last night due to some breathing problems. He succumbed to cancer after after a long battle, also after having been treated in New York last year. He passed away at 8.45 am this morning in Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

While remembering Rishi, Bharat shared some family photos and captioned it as, “Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.” Have a look:

Yesterday, Riddhima had shared a heartfelt note on her father’s demise. Expressing how she will miss facetiming his father everyday she wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you – your Mushk forever”

The funeral of the legendary actor took place at Chandanwadi Crematorium, Marine Lines at 4 PM where his son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor performed his last rites. Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is based in Delhi, has been issued a movement pass by Delhi Police amid lockdown to go to Mumbai for his last rites. Delhi Police has issued movement pass to 5 people, including Riddhima Kapoor,” DCP (southeast) RP Meena said. May his soul rest in peace.