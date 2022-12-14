Ridhi Dogra Opens Up On Working With Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan; Read Here!

Ridhi Dogra has finally broken her silence about working with two famous Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and she has something interesting to tell.

Ridhi Dogra has proven her talent on television and has also built a name for herself in the digital space.

The actress is very active on social media, providing fans with glimpses into her personal and professional lives. After showing herself in every field.

Ridhi will be seen in two of the year’s most anticipated films, Jawan and Tiger 3, in 2023. Yes, Ridhi fans, rejoice: your favourite actress will soon prove her worth in Bollywood as well. Ridhi has been cast in two major Bollywood projects.

Ridhi Dogra discussed her experiences working with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Ridhi shared her experience working with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with DNA. When asked to choose a characteristic that defines their personality, Ridhi stated, “They (SRK and Salman) are quite different persons, but one thing they have in common is their humility. They are incredibly humble when it comes to craft, work ethics, and being on set. I was astounded by the delicate balance they maintain between ‘action’ and ‘cut.'”

She went on to say that SRK is more to her than just a celebrity. Ridhi was reported to have said, “Shah Rukh is from Delhi, thus he gives me a Delhi wala vibe. I felt completely at ease with him, kyuki woh Delhi se hai, aur unka humour bhi Delhi ka hai. ‘I will not call you Shah Rukh sir, you are Shah Rukh for me,’ I added.” She finished by noting that while SRK does not take himself too seriously, he takes his craft extremely seriously.

On Professional Front: Ridhi will soon be featured in her new show Pitchers Season 2, which will premiere on ZEE5 and TVF on December 23. Jawan, on the other hand, will be released in theatres on June 2, 2023. Tiger 3 will also be released in theatres on November 10, 2023.