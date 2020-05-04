Rishi Kapoor who died on April 30, was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. the actor’s funeral took place on the same day at Chandanwadi crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family and few close friends. Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan including family members, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were present at the time of the funeral. Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor with his family Neetu, Alia, and Riddhima Immersed the ashes in Banganga Mumbai.

Due to some commitments, Riddhima’s husband couldn’t attend the funeral and prayer meets of the late actor, posted a message on social media for his late father-in-law. Posting a picture of Banganga on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Thank u for the memories.” Bharat Sahni was very close to the Kapoor family and often seen in vacation pictures along with them. Riddhima, who couldn’t attend her father’s funeral, she drove next day all the way from Delhi to Mumbai and was present on her father’s prayer meet.

Riddhima’s daughter Samara Sahni also came along with her. Riddhima was unable to be reached in town due to the ongoing lockdown imposed because of COVID-19. Riddhima ever since her father passed away shared several pictures of him on her Instagram stories, as she mourned his death.