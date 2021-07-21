‘Rihaayi De’ A Heart Touching Composition Of AR Rahman For Mimi Released, Watch it.

‘Rihaayi De’ A Heart Touching Composition Of AR Rahman For Mimi Released.

When you talk about emotions and music, there’s something very amazing between the legendary A. R. Rahman and the heart touching melodies. Today ‘Rihaayi De’ , second song from ‘Mimi’ is out, earlier the first song was ‘Param Sundari’, which took the heart of Kriti and ARR fans.

It’s to be noted that movie ‘Mimi’ is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi language movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy! In 2011. The movie is produced by the Jio Studios and the Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar, and it is scheduled to released on July 30 on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Actress Kriti Sanon, is all set to perform maybe one of her best performances so far playing a unique, and mature role of a mother for the first time. Even for this role Kriti had to put on weight as she is shown as a surrogate mother. The actress recently revealed how she could not go on shoots for other projects for a long time due to this.

Speaking about setting aside a period of months for the shoot of Mimi, the actress said,

“I had to put on 15 kgs in 2 months for Mimi which I could start losing only once I had completed the film.”

She further added,

“It made more sense to not take up any other project during the shoot and even till a few months after since I needed to lose the weight before starting any other project. I did let go of a lot of award show performances too in that period because dancing makes me lose weight very fast.”

‘Mimi’ also features Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar, and Manoj Pahwa. The film narrates a strange tale of a hostile and carefree girl (Kriti) who chooses to becomes a surrogate mother to make money.

The story and the screenplay of the movie ‘Mimi’ have been written by Laxman Utekar along with Rohan Shankar, who has written the dialogues too.

Apart from Mimi, the actress upcoming lineup of films include Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush Ganapath, and Hum Do Hamaare Do.