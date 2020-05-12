Though Bollywood has witnessed many amazing celebrity couples over the years, there is no denying that some were more awaited than the others One such couple who have been making headlines ever since the start of their romance is Actor Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove actress Alia Bhatt. Though it is nothing out of the blue for the media to keep tabs on the duo everyone wants to know about, but recently, with Ranbir’s parents in the mix, the couple have become the talk of B-town.

It won’t be wrong to say that the actress has made a place for herself in the Kapoor family, with all the family get-togethers and dates that she has been attending ever since her romance begun. However, before Alia Bhatt came into his life, there was a time when Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor gave the young actor some advice on love and relationships, and even revealed the kind of girl they want their son to marry. While Rishi is pretty chill with whomever Ranbir wanted, Neetu made sure to enlighten him with ‘two kinds of girls.’

The advice was given to Ranbir in an episode of Simi Garewal’s chat show where while talking about future commitments with his son, Rishi said, “Ranbir, my advice to you would be that you have to live your life and you have to live it with that soul mate. You have to be very careful because that person is going to be the mother of your children. Remember that their great grandfather will be Raj Kapoor and my grandson! So it is up to you to choose.”

On the other hand, the mother had something more to add, and said, “There are two kinds of girls. One who comes with scissors and one who comes with a needle. Scissors is the one who breaks the family and the one with the needle, mends the family together and makes sure the family is together. That’s the girl I would like.”