Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was extremely unwell. But in a shocking turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. It came as a shocking news as yesterday we had seen the death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. The actor came back in September last year and has been keeping ill. Now, Alia Bhatt, girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor, has visited the hospital and seeked blessings of Ranbir’s late father.

A while back, Alia Bhatt reached the hospital to pay her last tribute to the veteran actor. She seeked his blessings along with Ranbir Kapoor. And then, the actress broke down as she got extremely emotional.

The mortal remains of Rishi Kapoor have reached the Chandanwadi Crematorium for the cremation. As per the live coverage on ABP News, Rishi Kapoor’s mortal remains have reached the crematorium ground.

Mumbai: Mortal remains of #RishiKapoor being taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites. He passed away at city's HN Reliance Foundation hospital today morning. pic.twitter.com/cLqXWZbP2S — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

The ambulance has been decorated with flowers and heavy police have been deployed at the crematorium ground. Following the safety measures, everyone is seen wearing PPE kits, masks and gloves. A while back we saw, Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others arriving the Chandanwadi crematorium ground. The cremation of the veteran actor will take place any time now.