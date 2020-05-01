Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away yesterday after he was admitted in Mumbai hospital. He was extremely unwell and had battled cancer as well. It came as shocking news just after a day of the shocking death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. He was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. He came back in September last year and has been keeping ill. After his funeral, a viral video has started going viral. This is a video of Rishi Kapoor Ji from the hospital. Seeing the video, Arjun Kapoor has made a cryptic post on the same.

In the video, Rishi Kapoor can be seen blessing a boy in hospital as he sings a song for the actor. The video was recorded in the February by a fan of the actor when he was hospitalised. Many people on the social media got a chance to see the recent face of the actor and many people are saying that it was unethical to put that video on social media right after the actor’s death. One of them is Arjun Kapoor who took to his social media handle and said humanity should prevail.

He wrote, “The choice to not post something is sometimes as important as to be the first to post something. Images have a lot of power lest we forget. Sometimes humanity, empathy must prevail over being first to embrace use of sly voyeuristic materia presented to you. Just sometimes.”

Kushal Tondon also took to his social media the criticize the video, he wrote, “There’s a forward that a ward boy or someone from the hospital has shot of Rishi Kapoor in his hospital bed just before he passed. I saw it. And think it’s a gross violation of his privacy. If you do receive it, delete it rather than forward it further. I did.”