Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was extremely unwell. But in a shocking turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. It came as a shocking news as yesterday we had seen the death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. The actor came back in September last year and has been keeping ill.

As Bollywood lost a gem today, his family released an official statement as the actor passed away peacefully. The statement mentioned how Rishi Kapoor kept the doctors entertained till his last.

The official statement titled ‘A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family’ reads, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

In an interview on Wednesday Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that Rishi Kapoor was not doing well. “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side,” he had said.

May his soul rest in peace.