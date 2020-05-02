Rishi Kapoor Ji is no more and the Kapoor khandaan is certainly left with a void. However, even during these hard times, someone has tried to gain publicity by leaking a video of the late star. In the video, Rishi Kapoor is in the hospital while his son Ranbir Kapoor is performing a puja for him. The video seems very personal but someone has leaked it online. Rishi Kapoor Death: Ranbir Kapoor Doing Puja And Rishi Kapoor’s Last Breathing Video Leaked

Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30, was admitted to Sri HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and when he was taking his last breathes in the ICU of the hospital, someone recorded it and posted on the social media. Apart from Ranbir’s puja video, another video is also surfacing on the internet in which Rishi Kapoor can be seen trying very hard to breathe. It was indeed a disturbing video.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) Chief Advisory Ashoke Pandit had taken to Twitter to strongly condemned both videos and said strict action will be taken against the perpetrators. Soon after his notice, hospital authorities have now released an official statement. The hospital authorities have taken to social media to post about the same. Their message read, “A Facebook post on the official page of the hospital read: “A message from Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital”s management. #RespectForLife. It has come to our attention that a video of one of our patients is surfacing on digital media platforms. At Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.”

In his Twitter, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “@fwice_mum raises protest over viral video of #RishiKapoor Ji in ICU at HN hospital. The video is unethical -without permission &violates fundamental right to live with dignity-privacy of a legend who lived a glorious & dignified life& loved, regarded, held in high esteem by all.” Rishi Kapoor Death: Ranbir Kapoor Doing Puja And Rishi Kapoor’s Last Breathing Video Leaked