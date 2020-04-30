Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai hospital yesterday. He was extremely unwell. But in a shocking turn of events, Rishi Kapoor has passed away. It came as a shocking news as yesterday we had seen the death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan.

The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday morning. The cause of death remains unknown. Brother Randhir Kapoor refused to divulge any detail now, saying, “I’m not in a condition.”

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise a while ago. He wrote, “He’s GONE.. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !” (sic)

In an interview on Wednesday Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that Rishi Kapoor was not doing well. “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side,” he had said.

Rishi Kapoor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. He was previously taken to the hospital in February earlier this year after being diagnosed with an infection.