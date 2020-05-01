Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away yesterday after he was admitted in Mumbai hospital. He was extremely unwell and had battled cancer as well. It came as a shocking news just after a day of the shocking death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. He was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment. He came back in September last year and has been keeping ill. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Alia Bhatt Trolled For Recording His Cremation

He was cremated yesterday itself at the Chandanwadi ground. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor was unable to reach there as there were no flights available. Alia Bhatt decided to show her Rishi Kapoor’s last rites performed by Ranbir Kapoor through FaceTime but was rather Trolled. People thought she was making a video. The proof soon surfaced on social media, when other pictures saw Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain holding the phone while on a video call with Riddhima Kapoor.

A girl tweeted in favor of Alia Bhatt, the girl tweeted, “#AliaBhatt was not using the phone. She was on a Video call with #RishiKapoor Ji daughter coz she could not reach due to lockdown. (Nothing more worst than this) At least leave them this day alone. Only trolling and mocking people know without clearing facts. Heartless creatures.”

While another said, "Please don't troll #AliaBhatt on this pic holding the mobile. #RishiKapoor daughter #RiddhimaKapoorSahni couldn't reach due to Corona restrictions. Alia was video sharing it with her These are corona times. The virtual telecast is a REALITY. ACCEPT IT."