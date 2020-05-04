Rishi Kapoor’s untimely death has sent shock waves across the nation but it has hurt the Kapoor family the most. His son Ranbir Kapoor and wife Neetu Singh are devastated. Amid this, a picture of Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh’s Wedding Card is surfacing on the internet.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married on January 23, 1980, and completed 40 years of the journey together in January. Amidst the condolence messages on social media, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s wedding reception invite has made its way to social media and it’s going viral. The invite reads, “Mr. and Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son RISHI (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor with NEETU (Daughter of Mrs Rajee Singh) on Wednesday 23rd January 1980. Between 6-30 PM and 9-00 PM at R.K. Studios, Chembur, Bombay 400071.”

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor have always made for an adorable pair and their love story was no less than a fairy-tale. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor surely made for an awesome pair and that will remain eternal.