The alleged relationship of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has gathered interest from people all around ever since Ranbir hinted that the two are indeed seeing each other. Both Ranbir and Alia are asked about their marriage many times but they always refuse to answer. However now, Ranbir’s father who has always been a straight talker, spoke about his son, Ranbir Kapoor and his relationship with Alia Bhatt.

“It’s Ranbir’s life. Who he wants to get married to is his prerogative,” he said. “Neetu likes her, I like her, Ranbir likes her. Get it? I can’t be judgmental. After all, my uncles Shammiji (Shammi Kapoor) and Shashiji (Shashi Kapoor) and I chose our life partners. Ranbir is entitled to choose his.” Rishi said.

In 2016, when Rishi Kapoor was asked if actress Katrina Kaif (Ranbir’s ex girlfriend) calls him ‘Papa’, he had asserted, saying, “Rubbish, she (Katrina) wouldn’t dare to take such liberties with me. Why am I always being dragged into his (Ranbir’s) private life? I’m not the sort to duck questions. As far as I’m concerned, Katrina has been very well behaved. I worked with her in Namastey London.”

Not Just Rishi Kapoor, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt has also approved of their relationship. He was quoted as saying, “It’s very obvious that [Ranbir-Alia] are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices.”

He further said, “Alia is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do.”

Talking about Ranbir, he said, “Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and though he comes from the great lineage of the Kapoor family, he has a unique charm and talent that’s his own. He is an original, just like Alia is an original,” said Mr Bhatt.

When Alia was asked to speak up bout the rumours of her marriage plans with co-star Ranbir Kapoor, the actress reacted calmly and said, “I don’t react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon. As long as you aren’t entering my bathroom, I am fine because if you are not talking about me then maybe I am not relevant enough. But honestly, I am in a very good place both personally and professionally so no issues whatsoever.”

What do you think about Alia-Ranbir’s relationship? Share with us in the comments below!