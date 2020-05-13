It’s been thirteen days since our beloved Rishi Kapoor passed away. He was a legendary star that taught us so much. He absence has left a void. In Hinduism, there is a tradition called Terahavi that is held after thirteen days of a person’s death and Rishi Kapoor’s terahavi was also held yesterday. Many stars were present there. Amidst the lockdown restrictions, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Nanda, Navya Nanda, Randhir Kapoor arrive, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and others arrived to pay their respects. Here is a sneak peek.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived together for the 13th-day prayer meet and in pics shared by ViralBhayani, Ranbir can be seen driving the car while Alia Bhatt is sitting next to him. while Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain and Anissa Malhotra arrived together at the Bandra residence for the terahvi. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda was also spotted with her daughter Navya Nanda. Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, as well as Karisma Kapoor, arrived to offer prayers. Rishi Kapoor Terahvi: Ranbir-Alia Arrive Together; Karisma Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima shared some pics from the prayer meet on her social media. the pictures see Riddhima standing next to Rishi Kapoor’s photo frame, looking glum. Another picture shows Ranbir Kapoor and her offering prayers. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Your legacy will live on forever … We love you.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away 30 April and the last rites of the actor was perfomed by by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, among others. While Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima couldn’t attend the last rites of her father, she reached next day and attended the prayer meet of actor. Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in the Banganga Mumbai and Ranbir Kapoor along with Neetu, Alia and Riddhima were seen performing the puja. Rishi Kapoor Terahvi: Ranbir-Alia Arrive Together; Karisma Kapoor.