There is no grief bigger than losing a person you love the most, especially when that said person is a man of great honour and respect. So when the news of actor Rishi Kapoor passing away after his battle with Cancer surfaced the media, the entire nation felt the loss.

Though the film industry has been mourning his death ever since, the fact that he was not just an actor and performer, but also a person who contributed his entire life in imparting quality and finesse to Indian cinema makes it even harder for the nation to move forward with the saddening reality.

As the legendary actor passed away on April 30, 2020, it’s been almost two weeks since the dismaying news of his funeral, that was held on the same day, with about only 20 people in attendance, due to the restrictions imposed amid Coronavirus lockdown, was showed in the news. But now, after thirteen days of mourning, all the family members and close allies have once again gathered together for the 13th-day prayer meet.

Where Ranbir Kapoor arrived with his girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt for the meet, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Reema Jain and Anissa Malhotra arrived together to pay their respects. Other close allies and family members like Rishi Kapoor’s brother, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, actress Karisma Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda with her daughter Navya Nanda were also spotted at the ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFwtnYnE7x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Riddhima Sahni Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, who has been sharing throwback pictures of her father ever since his death, posted few photos from the gathering on her social media. Where in the first picture she was seen standing next to Rishi Kapoor’s photo frame, looking glum, the second snap was of Ranbir Kapoor and her offering their prayers with a heart-breaking caption that read, “Your legacy will live on forever … We love you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAFtZpYnTZi/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Though Riddhima was not able to attend the funeral back then, she did make it to Mumbai the very next day to be with her family.