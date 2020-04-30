Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was admitted in Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was extremely unwell. But in a shocking turn of events, Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. It came as shocking news as yesterday we had seen the death of the extraordinary actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer for a long time and had even stayed for a year for his treatment.

Now, a video has been going around in which Rishi Kapoor was lying down in the hospital and smiling as a medical staff sings an old song which starred Rishi Kapoor. He sings the song ‘Tere dard se dil aabaad raha’, from the film Deewana. The song featured Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Divya Bharti. Rishi Kapoor patiently listens to the song and then gives him his blessings. People claimed it was his last video while as per the latest information, the video was shot in February.

A while back, Alia Bhatt reached the hospital to pay her last tribute to the veteran actor. She seeked his blessings along with Ranbir Kapoor. And then, the actress broke down as she got extremely emotional. We can see the picture of her crying as she was seen standing with Neetu Kapoor. Have a look at the actress in the picture:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_moW31H_H8/

The ambulance has been decorated with flowers and heavy police have been deployed at the crematorium ground. Following the safety measures, everyone is seen wearing PPE kits, masks and gloves. A while back we saw, Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others arriving the Chandanwadi crematorium ground. The cremation of the veteran actor will take place any time now.