It’s been a few days since the tragic loss of our beloved legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. However, the actor was super active on Twitter all the time. Just a few days before his death, he had tweeted that he wanted the liquor shops to open up. And now, six days after his tragic death, the government announced the reopening of liquor shops.

On April 28, 2020, Rishi had taken to Twitter to write, “Think. Government should for sometime in the evening open all licensed liquor stores. Don’t get me wrong. Man will be at home only what with all this depression, uncertainty around. Cops,doctors,civilians etc… need some release. Black mein to sell ho hi raha hai.”

In his another tweet on the same day he wrote, “State governments desperately need the money from the excise. Frustration should not add up with depression. As it is pee to rahe hain legalize kar do no hypocrisy. My thoughts.”

Rishi loved to drink and eat. For those who missed our Niranjan Iyengar’s reminiscence on him yesterday, the Student Of The Year writer had said, to the tune of, “Rishi loved to drink. He was also a foodie who even often went to the kitchen to see kya pakk raha hai aur kaise pakk raha hai.”