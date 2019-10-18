Rita Reporter Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Aka Priya Ahuja Hosts Baby Shower, Goli & Ex-Sonu Attend

Share

Priya Ahuja Rajda became a popular face on the television screen as her character Reporter Rita was introduced on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Now Priya and her husband Manav Rajda are all set to embrace parenthood. It’s celebration time in their home and she had the most beautiful baby shower recently.

Interestingly, Priya’s baby shower was graced by her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Kush Shah AKA Goli and Nidhi Bhanushali, who was seen as the last Sonu Bhide. In the pictures, the duo happily posed with parents-to-be Priya and Malav and the pictures are too cute for words. Calling Kush and Nidhi as her favourites, Priya, in her caption wrote, “Lovely day… Babyshower cum birthday party with my favorite ppl #babyshower.” Another picture had the couple all smiles as they posed with the baby shower props. Check out the pictures below:

Two months back, Priya treated her fans with several pictures of her, as she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures. In August Priya shared the good news with her fans. She had shared a picture of herself kissing hubby, amid their Maldives vacay. The actress was also holding a pair of little shoes in her hands. “Ten little fingers, ten little toes… With love and grace, our family grows.. Cudnt be a better day than today to announce this…Happy Janmashtami,” she wrote.