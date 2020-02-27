Riteish Deshmukh opens up on the longing of making a biopic on his Father Late Shri Vilasrao Deshmukh

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Parents are our pillars of life. From holding, our little fingers for the first time to help us walking our very first step. Parents are the blessing in our life from being a best friend to their child and to understand, pamper them and guide them. They are always there for us in every condition. Were all adored and loved.

They always have a solution to our problem A Father is always a Super dad and a mother is a supermom. It is only a father, who can set an example of himself and expect his son to follow his footsteps.

In the year 2012, Riteish Deshmukh had lost the most eminent part of his life, his father, Vilasrao Deshmukh as he was battling liver cancer. The entire nation was shell shocked by the sudden death of the chief minister of Maharashtra. The entire Deshmukh family had shattered into pieces when they had lost one of the most important members on August 14, 2012, and the vacuum in their family is still felt on many occasions. Recently, Riteish opened up about making a biopic on his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh someday.

In a media interaction at the promotional event of Baaghi 3, Riteish Deshmukh stated that he hopes to make a biopic on his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, is waiting for the right script. He said, “It is one of those miraculous journeys of a human being. He started as a sarpanch (head of Gram Sabha) and went on to become Chief Minister of a state. Many a time, people have written scripts about his life and asked me to make a film but it is not easy

Manikrao Thakre, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) collects the ashes of late Vilasrao Deshmukh, from his sons Amit (3R)and Ritesh Deshmukh (2R) in Latur town )

He further added, “When a subject is so close to your heart then you forget objectivity. Just suppose, I make a film on his life and people say I have shown only the good things about him and not shown the other side of his life. If somebody else makes it, then I will say, ‘he wasn’t like this, he never used to talk like this and certain things never happened in his life’. So, there will always be difference in opinions when you make films on such subjects.”