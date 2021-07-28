Dharam Singh Deol (born 8 December 1935), known mononymously as Dharmendra, is an Indian actor, producer, and politician who is best known for his work in Hindi films. He is also known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema.

He is among the few actors in world cinema who have over 100 successful movies as a lead actor. In 1997, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Hindi cinema. One of his most notable roles was in the 1975 film Sholay.

He was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha of India, representing the Bikaner constituency in Rajasthan from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2012, he was awarded India’s third-highest civilian honor Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

Dharmendra has spoken about working with his co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was announced earlier this month on Ranveer’s birthday (July 6).

While speaking to the Times of India, Dharmendra showered praise on Ranveer and Alia. He said, “Ranveer looks so natural in all his films; Bada hi pyaara ladka hai (He is such an adorable boy). Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai (he sits beside me). Likewise, Alia is also brilliant at her work,” he stated.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars two other veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra, who will also be seen in Apne 2, spoke about Jaya and Shabana too.

“I still remember Jaya Bachchan as my co-star in Guddi. During that film, she would always say, ‘Dharam ji main fan hoon aap ki’ (Dharam, I am a huge fan). And I can say that she was a genuine fan,” Dharmendra, who had also shared screen space with Jaya in superhit Sholay, told ToI.

Dharmendra called Shabana a ‘fine artiste’. The veteran star is looking forward to working with all his co-stars and has only good things to say about them. Speaking to a leading daily, Dharmendra mentioned how he could not work with Shabana Azmi before but would not hold anything back this time.

“I remember we were to work in a film called Bichhoo, but unfortunately the Sai Paranjpye-directorial couldn’t complete. Ab iss film mein poori bhadaas nikaal lenge (We won’t hold ourselves back in this one),” he said about Shabana.

The movie stars Dharmendra and Jaya as Ranveer’s parents while Shabana plays Alia’s mother.

