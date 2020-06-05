The lockdown has created a big ruckus in many industries and now not just the poor and the middle class, even the stars from glamor world are running short of money. As shoots have come to a halt, these stars haven’t earned a penny in the past few months. Now, actor Ronit Roy has come out to say that even his money is drying out and he is in dire need of some income. In an interview with Times Of India, Ronit Roy expressed his grief for the fellow actors who ended their life during the lockdown.

During the same interview, Ronit Roy revealed that his money is drying up and he hasn’t earned a since penny since the lockdown was imposed. The actor further stated that despite not having enough money, he continues to support around 100 families that he is responsible for. When Ronit was asked about the 90-day payment rule in the industry. The actor said, “The other part of your question is when you wanted to be a star when you got the role, you read the contract and signed on the 90-days payment rule. Then it is nobody’s fault. If you didn’t agree with the terms you should have said no then itself.”

He added, “Having said that, I also feel we are going through such a situation, where whoever is the principal, the channel or the production house, they need to understand that these people belong to their team. During this time everyone’s work is stopped and they have to somehow arrange money to meet their daily expenses. Don’t give them extra money, pay them what they are owed. Because everyone right is under extreme emotional, mental and physical stress because of the lockdown. So jinka paisa banta hai unko toh milna chahiye.”

“Personally, I haven’t made money since January. I have a small business which was running and is now shut since March. Whatever I have, I am selling things to support about 100 families that I am responsible for. I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it. So, these Production houses and channels that have these big, lavish offices which are visible from 2 Kms away from a highway, they need to do something,” continued the actor.

Also read: Celebrities Death 2020: Period 2020, 14 Celebrities Died In 34 days