In the summer season, the first thought that comes to our mind is that we need more precautions and measures for the protection of our beautiful skin. The sun rays have the potential to burn our skin, along with causing the quality of skin to deteriorate leading to wrinkles at a younger age and more fine lines.

Therefore, Natural Rosehip Oil is on a mission to Rescue us, Ladies!

A lot of you are probably imagining what rosehip oil is. Well, the rosehip is the fruit of the rose plant, and the oil of rosehip is considered to be the extracted form of the fruit. The oil is entirely loaded with nutrients that help in skin rejuvenation, and hence, is considered to be a Staple for some famous anti-aging products.

Rosehip oil is a one-in-all antifungal, antiviral, and antibacterial oil. It is also in possession of linoleic acid, along with linolenic fatty acids helping in boosting the hydration of the skin. The fatty acids within the oil help in strengthening the walls of the skin cell, improvement in the retention of the water, and boosting the absorption of the antioxidants. The compounds of the plant in the skin healing oil are also considered to be reducing inflammation and redness.

The skin healing oil is also comprised of vitamins. Vitamin A, C, and E are present in the oil. Vitamins A and C are considered to be significant for producing collagen, in a way “the building-block protein” for the skin.

Rosehip oil also helps in fighting against dark circles and hyper-pigmentation. The oil has proved to be helping in increasing the brightness of the skin, along with providing special protection from the sun due to the combination of all the major vitamins present in it.

Here, you have the option of diluting the rosehip oil in jojoba oil for testing if it suits your skin. Rosehip oil is considered to be a dry one and is non-greasy making it ideal for the summer protecting it from skin breakout.

Happy Living Ladies! May Your Skin Look Younger and Healthier!!!