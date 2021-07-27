Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla of Bigg Boss 14 fame are gearing up for another music video after presenting a powerful performance in Neha Kakkar’s Marjaneya. The duo is one of the most well-known and well-known couples on television. Rubina stunned her followers by posting a still from the song on Instagram. She also mentioned that Vishal Mishra will perform the song.

Sharing the picture, the Rubinar wrote, “Your guesses were banged on.……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. coming soon on @vyrloriginals. #staytuned.”

Meanwhile, this announcement has sparked a lot of enthusiasm among their fans. We can’t wait to see the two of them together. Rubina Dilaik is now working in the daily soap Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is seen playing the role of Tarana who is transgender. However, In the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav Shukla is seen performing some daredevil stunts.

Earlier, during Big Boss, the couple made statements that shook their fans to the core. Everyone was taken aback when Rubina Dilaik said that she and her husband Abhinav Shukla were considering divorce. On Bigg Boss 14, the actress admitted to having a tough period in her marriage and being on the edge of divorce. Abhinav, who was also a contestant on the show, was afraid of Rubina speaking publicly about their tumultuous relationship.