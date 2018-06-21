Choti Bahu fame television actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to tie the knot with her actor boyfriend Abhinav Shukla, who she has been dating for almost three years now. The two are getting married today in a private ceremony in Shimla. They will take their marital vows in the presence of their family and close friends.

Rubina Dilaik belongs to Shimla while Abhinav Shukla was born and brought up in Ludhiana. The couple settles on Shimla as their wedding destination. They had their Mehendi ceremony on 19th June 2018. The pictures from their Mehendi function filled us with love and joy. They had their engagement and sangeet ceremony last night i.e. 20th June 2018 and the pictures depict that the lovely couple had a blast last night with their close friends from the industry joining them for the celebration.

Their friends Hussain Kuwajerwala his wife Tina, Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Rahuol Lohani, Srishty Rode, Karan V Grover, Poppy Jabbal and others were present to witness their special moments. The friends danced all night and had a great time with the soon-to-be-married couple.

Here are some inside pictures and videos from Rubina and Abhinav’s engagement and sangeet ceremony:

Rubina was looking absolutely stunning is her olive green skirt and choli. Abhinav, on the other hand, was looking dapper in Blue kurta-pyjama with a white jacket. They looked lovely together.

They first met through common friends in 2015. They became friends and soon their friendship turned into love. When Abhinav was asked about their first meeting, he shared “I met Rubina at a friend’s house during Ganpati. Let me be honest — I checked her out as she looked resplendent in a sari. You generally see girls in western clothes and then you get to see that someone can look so stunning in a saree as well. So I saw her and I was like, wow she’s beautiful.”Rubina revealed the news of her saying “Yes” to the marriage proposal on her Instagram earlier this year in a special way.

Abhinav was recently asked about the wedding preparations. The actor was quoted saying, “It’s going superb and all because of Rubina. I am not the kind of guy who can manage so many things together but she is doing so much of running around. I am getting inspired and learning so much from her on how to do things like these. Women are known to be multi-tasker and I can see that in her completely.”

The couple has opted for environment-friendly wedding invitations. The paper of the wedding invite is made of recycled paper and completely organic and biodegradable. They also distributed planters along with the invites as a wedding favour.

