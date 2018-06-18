Having known each other for over four and a half years now, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik and her fiance Abhinav Shukla are all set to tie the knot on June 21 at the famous Woodville Palace of Shimla.

A few days back, Rubina posted a picture of their eco-friendly wedding invite. She captioned the picture as, “True Love nurtures and nourishes the soul! With this thought we @ashukla09 wanted to gift “a life” to our friends to mark the beginning of our new journey and thank them for being with us through our thick and thin. The love is not only for people and by people but we both have love for nature as well hence, physically our invite is organic and totally biodegradable! The cards are made of MDF wood and recycled paper! We want to encourage people to keep weddings fun and nature-friendly!”

And now, here’s Rubina Dilaik & her fiance’s wedding reception invite. The reception is to be held on June 28. 2018 at Mumbai.The wedding reception invite is shared by Kankotri Invites who also made customised wedding invites for the soon-to-be-married couple. They captioned the invite as, “It was our pleasure at Kankotri to create an invite ensemble which included a digital Invitation also, for this beautiful couple @rubinadilaik and @ashukla09 …you guys are simply awesome #digitaldesigns”

Check out the wedding reception invite:

Abhinav and Rubina met on the sets of Chhoti Bahu and soon fell in love with each other. While talking to Hindustan Times, she had said, “I always wanted a fairytale wedding and wanted to get married in a palace, and I am glad that this dream will come true. It is a privilege and an honour that Raj Kumar Uday Singh said that they would love to host the wedding at the palace. It is a beautiful heritage palace that has stood since the time of the British rule.”

In an interview with The Indian Express, Abhinav shared about the pre-wedding preparations and said, “It’s going superb and all because of Rubina. I am not the kind of guy who can manage so many things together, but she is doing so much running around. I am getting inspired and learning so much from her on how to do things like these. Women are known to be multi-tasker and I can see that in her completely.”