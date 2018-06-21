Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla finally tied the knot and are will from here on will be husband and wife. The lovebirds looked gorgeous in ivory and pink outfits and complemented each other. Check out the photos from their dreamy wedding.

The couple got married with their close friends and family in attendance. The wedding guests included Karan V Grover, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala, Sharad Kelkar, Kirti Kelkar, Surveen Chawla among others.

Rubina, who found fame with Choti Bahu and is currently seen in Colors’ show Shakti, was married at Woodville Palace Hotel in Shimla and will later host a reception in Mumbai. “Our wedding, especially the rituals we’re doing with friends and family, that’s absolutely a personal and a private affair and we love to keep it that way. We are not looking at publicising or putting them on social media and make it a public affair,”