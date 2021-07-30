Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Gave Surprise News

The duo, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla become the most loving couple after Big Boss 14. The couple who have an enormous fanbase gave exceptional amazement on Monday. Rubina took to her Instagram account and reported that the pair is good to go to include in a music video. Earlier the love birds were seen in the music video of Neha Kakkar’s “Marjaneya”. After this music video, it will be the second collaboration of the pair.

On Monday, Rubina Dilaik shared a beautiful picture and wrote a caption, “Your guesses were banged on.……. we @ashukla09 worked on something VERY special, Our latest song in the beautiful voice of @vishalmishraofficial. Coming soon on @vyrloriginals. #staytuned.”

Bigg Boss 14′ champ Rubina Dilaik and her significant other Abhinav Shukla will rapidly be found in a fresh out of the new music video named ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’. Vishal Mishra is the singer of the song. On Friday, Rubina shared the poster of their upcoming music video and in the caption she wrote, “#TumsePyaarHai – the poster of our upcoming romantic observe, sung by the one & solely @vishalmishraofficial is lastly right here! Let’s have a look at it in case you can guess the discharge date”. Fans of the couple are excited and they can’t sit tight for them to release the video.

Abhinav and Rubina together took part in the unscripted TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. Rubina arose as the victor and had transparently spoken about going for a separation with her significant other and previous hopeful Abhinav Shukla in the show. Nonetheless, she later admitted that the show retouched their relationship and that she won’t underestimate their bond any longer.

During her stretch, Rubina, who wedded Abhinav in 2018, had said that she was nearly separating from Abhinav before entering the Big Boss 14. On the show, she had shared that they were going to get separated and had given each other time till November. They want to give one more chance to each other that is the explanation they chose to enter Bigg Boss 14 together.

Rubina came into the unscripted TV drama with a tremendous fan base. She had before earned her parts in shows like Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu. And later on, she became the winner of Big Boss 14. They both came out with a huge fanbase.