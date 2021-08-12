The famous small screen actress and Big Boss Lady Rubina Dilaik remain in the headlines these days. Rubina is seen as very active on social media since winning Bigg Boss 14. Rubina Dilaik has always been a mountain girl. However, now looking at her latest Instagram posts, you would know that she is having a great time of her life with her husband Abhinav Shukla at the beach. \

Rubina Dilaik

https://www.womansera.com/ias-toppers-love-story-ends-tina-dabi-and-amir-athars-divorce-is-approved-deets-inside/

Rubina is sharing her bikini photos one after the other with the fans. Since then, the bold avatar of TV’s cultured daughter-in-law Rubina is attracting people’s attention. This photo of the actress is dominated by social media. Recently, Rubina has posted some of her pictures on Instagram in a swimsuit in black color. She chose a halter neck monokini that featured a gathered detail and a sweetheart neckline. The top part of the swimsuit was connected with a barely-there strap, accentuating the actor’s curves. The actor styled her beach outfit with hoop earrings adorned with tassels, a middle-parted sleek bun, and minimal dewy skin. Her style is a must-try, next time if you wish to visit a beach following her wardrobe.

Rubina Dilaik

She is wearing a transparent long top with a swimsuit and is lying on the sand. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post as, “Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai.” Even Abhinav was smitten by Rubina’s look and commented a fire and heart-eye emoticon on the post. Later in the video’s caption, she talked about her fear of water and how she overcame it. She wrote the caption as, “Every time I hide my fear of water, with a smile.” Rubina and Abhinav’s new song ‘Tumse Pyaar Hai’ has been released this week, sung by Vishal Mishra. People are liking the song a lot.