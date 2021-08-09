Rubina Dilaik Reveals INTERESTING Details Of Her Relationship With Abhinav, Says Bohot Papad Bele

After her Bigg Boss stint, TV actress, Rubina Dilaik remains in the headlines for the minutest of things. Although she was a well-known actress in the industry, after becoming the winner of Bigg Boss 14, people keep a close eye on her. Post Bigg Boss, Rubina and her husband Abhinav’s fan following have also increased a lot. From her Instagram posts to casual outings, everything goes viral in the blink of an eye. Paparazzi don’t leave a chance to click this gorgeous diva.

The actress has now shared an interesting detail about her relationship with her husband actor, Abhinav Shukla. Rubina has said that before dating Abhinav, she used to chase him. She recalled that she used to show up in his neighborhood without any invite, after her shoots and used to make excuses and reasons to meet him.

Rubina in an interview with radio host, Siddharth Kannan had spoken about how she went the extra mile to chase Abhinav. “Galiyon mein ghoom rahi hoon (I would roam around his neighborhood),” Rubina said. She also shared how she used to make excuses to just get one glimpse of her man. Rubina said, “I just wrapped up my shoot’, ‘I was just crossing by your lane’, ‘I just thought of dropping by’. He is like, ‘No, I am at the gym.’ Then, calculate karti thi, ‘achcha, do ghanta lagayega’ (Then I would calculate that it would likely take two hours).”

She further added, “Then, ‘I just came for Nature’s Basket, I just thought we could go for coffee.’ Then he would say, ‘I am out with my friends.’ Phir aisa lagta tha ‘hey bhagwan, aaj ka din phir waste ho gaya’. Phir next day aur chakkar (Then I would feel like, ‘Oh God, another day wasted’. The next day, I would do it all over again).”

Rubina also revealed how she used to drive herself by giving off to the driver. Even though she doesn’t like to drive but she could not share her reason for circling around Abhinav’s neighborhood with her driver. Sometimes, she said, she would had to stand below Abhinav’s house and ‘spy’ to know if he was really telling the truth about not being at home or he’s lying. “Maine bohot papad bele (I put in a lot of hard work),” she said.

Currently, the couple is in Goa for a holiday. From there, Rubina is sharing some photos on her Instagram which are becoming quite viral. There is a lot of hot chemistry between the two in these photos. Take a look:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had tied the knot on June 21, 2018, after dating for some years. A few months ago, Rubina and Abhinav were seen together on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14. After some months of stay, the couple had revealed their post-marital troubles before entering the show. However, they had sorted all the problems on their journey of BB and realized their love for each other. Now the couple is often doing music videos together.