Rubina Dilaik Says She Could Not Reach Her Family For Hours In Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Landslides are happening due to heavy rains. TV actress Rubina Dilaik who hails from the mountain state has her family living there. She is in tension due to the devastation caused by the rains in her hometown. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress told that for some time she lost touch with her family.

Rubina stated, “The photos and videos coming on TV are terrifying. A few days ago, there were no networks in my native area. I could not contact my family for several hours which left me really worried. But by the grace of God, I was able to reach my parents. They are fine. However, we are still worried about them.”

The actress said that her house is situated on the lower side of the mountains. So, they have some protection. But, there is no confidence of landslide. Fortunately, no major damage has occurred so far. She hopes that things will get better soon.

Apart from this, Rubina shared that there is a shortage of drinking water in Shimla. People are receiving water from the government through tankers. There has been a lot of construction. Now the soil has loosened up due to heavy rains. People have become conscious and worried about their homes.

Let us tell you that Rubina Dilaik lives in Mumbai due to her work. She keeps visiting her family in Himachal Pradesh. Recently, when she had an accident in Mumbai, after which she went to Himachal Pradesh to spend some time in the peaceful locations of the hill station.

Workwise, Rubina Dilaik appeared last in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. She is famous for TV shows like ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ and ‘Chhoti Bahu’.