Rubina Dilaik Slams ‘Pseudo Fans’ Who Are Threatening To Leave Her Fandom Because Of Her Weight Gain

Television actress, Rubina Dilaik gained a few Kgs during her recovery from Covid-19. She has been vocal about it with her fans also. But since the time she shared the news of her visible weight gain, there are some people who are criticizing her. Recently, the Shakti actress has released a strong statement against those who are shaming her for gaining weight. Rubina has also revealed that she has been subjected to hate mails and nasty messages.

Taking to Twitter, Rubina Dilaik shared a note which read, “Dear well-wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting… You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don’t wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects.”

“Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work… But I have a good news for you all… It’s my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my fan!” added Rubina Dilaik.

Back in September, the Bigg Boss 14 winner said she felt ‘uncomfortable’ after she gained seven kg following her Covid-19 recovery. While posting the pictures of herself in an off-shoulder gown on Instagram, she wrote, “I am learning to love myself again after realizing a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am… I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…”

She further added, “So here is to my beautiful people a Lil nugget (which I am currently practicing)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body.”