Rucha Hasabnis the Fame of “Saath Nibhana Sathiya” aka Rashi, shares her Maternity Photoshoot.

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Rucha Hasabnis of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame is going through the Motherhood and its emotions as she had welcomed her little angel, a sweet baby girl on December 10, 2019. Rucha rose to fame when she had played the character of ‘Rashi’ in her first serial, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

On January 26, 2015, Rucha had tied the knot with her longtime beau, Rahul Jagdale in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. Sharing the news of her baby’s arrival, Rucha had taken to her Instagram handle and had posted an adorable picture. In the picture, we could see Rucha and her husband holding their angel’s tiny hand. She had captioned the picture as “10.12.19 our bundle of joy has arrived. And it’s a girl!!”

On February 18, 2020, Rucha took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful pictures of her impromptu maternity shoot. Rucha looked like a fresh breath of air in a green dress while radiating her pregnancy glow. In one of the pictures, her hubby, Rahul Jagdale was seen kissing her baby bump. Along with the picture, Rucha wrote, “Tbt to our impromptu maternity photoshoot. Looking back at these pictures makes me feel extremely grateful. I am in awe of what women’s bodies can do! Having my munchkin was the most magical thing ever!!”

On January 10, 2020, Rucha and her husband, Rahul had completed one month of their parental duty and on the special occasion of their newborn’s first month birthday, Rucha had shared the first picture of her baby girl. On January 12, 2020, Rucha had taken to her Instagram handle, had shared cute and adorable pictures of her baby girl, and had captioned them as “Hello World. I am 1 month old – Baby R.”

We congratulates the baby for one Month birthday!